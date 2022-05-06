Candice LeRae exits WWE

We’d heard that Candice LeRae’s WWE contract was up this month (May 2022), but there was the possibility the company could extend the deal for the time LeRae was out pregnant with her & Johnny Gargano’s son Quill.

It doesn’t seem WWE’s chosen that option, however. Fightful Select reports LeRae’s contact has expired, and the former NXT Women’s Tag champ is now a free agent. Her profile has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com.

The 36 year old was a legend on the independent scene, trailblazing a hardcore style in women’s and intergender matches. None of that fits with WWE’s current vision for NXT and their developmental program, however, so the decision not to extend her contract in any way isn’t terribly surprising.

It ends a five year run with WWE that featured two Royal Rumble appearances, multiple NXT Women’s championship shots, and the above-mentioned Tag title win with Indi Hartwell. She joins Gargano in free agency.

What do you think is next for Mrs. Wrestling?