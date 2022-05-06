WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (May 6, 2022) with a live show emanating from Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, featuring the go home show for the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) set for this Sunday, May 8.

Advertised for tonight: Sasha Banks goes one-on-one with Shayna Baszler. Banks is looking for payback following Baszler’s attack on Naomi after their match last week.

Elsewhere on the card, it seems safe to assume that Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle will be on hand for one final angle before they team up with Drew McIntyre to battle the Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 6