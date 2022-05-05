WWE signed a new video game deal

Earlier today, WWE announced their record-setting financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Those document releases were followed up with an investors call, where Stephanie McMahon addressed WWE’s focus on video games in order to attract a younger audience.

She first spoke about the success of WWE 2K22, following the glitch-filled disaster of WWE 2K20:

“Innovation and interactivity are critical to the success of any media property. We were extremely pleased with the re-launch of our premium video game console franchise, WWE 2K. After taking a little more than a year off to improve the game engine, we worked hand-in-glove with our partners at Take Two Interactive, listened to our customers and fans, and earned back their trust by delivering a game that exceeded their expectations. WWE 2K22 was a commercial and critical success, with the highest Metacritic scores on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms in franchise history, with over 5.6 million hours viewed on Twitch to date.”

She then made some news by teasing a new WWE RPG will be announced soon:

“We continue to see strength in the performance of our mobile games, with 2K and Scopely’s Supercard and Champions, and recently signed a new deal in the role-playing game space that will be announced soon.”

I guess this new RPG will be another mobile game?

She finished talking about gaming by throwing out some numbers:

Gaming is a priority for WWE to reach our next-gen audience, with over 80% of WWE’s audience self-identifying as gamers, and nearly 60% of the gaming audience in general being 34 years or younger.

WWE certainly needs to find ways to reach younger viewers. Do you think their focus on video games is an effective way to move closer towards that goal?