First off, I’d like to apologize to Kevin Owens for taking a couple weeks off from having his back on this whole Ezekiel/Elias mess. Maybe my convictions were shaken by that faulty polygraph test, I don’t know.

What I know is: I’m sorry. Because after seeing the lying liar Elias’ shameful appearance on The Bump today (May 4), and KO’s heartfelt plea for allies in his quest for truth — I was stirred back into action.

Exhibit A: Look how he’s almost forced to break character by the sight of the guitar he carried in NXT and on Raw from 2015-2021.

Exhibit 2: He all but admits his charade when talking about his first attempt to reach the top of the WWE card!

“No matter what he [I] did or what he [I] tried, it was like he [I] couldn’t break through to that next level, you want I mean? And I wanted him to so bad, and then knowing him personally [myself] during that time, I know that really bothered him [me] and he [I] had to get away a little while.”

Maybe it’s Elias who had the stress-induced mental break he’s always accusing KO of!

Speaking of, you’ve got to watch Owens begging Kayla Braxton for help in exposing the Ezekiel canard. This should be cued up, but if not, KO’s message is @ the 34:30 mark:

Kayla does try, but a breezy internet hangout show like The Bump isn’t really the place to confront a lunatic like The liar known as Elias who’s trying to be known as Ezekiel but is really Elias and everybody should know that it’s Elias (KO says the man’s name is The liar known as Elias who’s trying to be known as Ezekiel but is really Elias and everybody should know that it’s Elias, I’m gonna call him The liar known as Elias who’s trying to be known as Ezekiel but is really Elias and everybody should know that it’s Elias).

And what does The liar known as Elias who’s trying to be known as Ezekiel but is really Elias and everybody should know that it’s Elias have in his defense, other than the fawning adoration of folks like Matt Camp, Ryan Papolla and probably a bunch of you fanboys and girls? MORE BAD PHOTOSHOP!

Ridiculous! Preposterous! When will the madness end?

I don’t know, but I know I won’t leave KO alone (or even just with Alpha Academy) in this fight again.