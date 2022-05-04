Spring Breakin’ brings NXT its biggest audience in months

The ratings and viewership data are in for the May 3 Spring Breakin’ edition of NXT. The show was facing the same competition that’s been contributing to down numbers for every other wrestling show out there, and the NBA & NHL Playoffs may have played a role in a ratings dip. But the themed episode appealed to the overall audience.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT was watched by 661,000 people. That’s a 14.5% increase from last week. The 18-49 year old rating down 7%, but the .13 in the demo is in the range NXT’s been in all year.

NXT finished 33rd among cable originals, one spot lower than April 26. Basketball and hockey coverage took the first four spots on the chart.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

