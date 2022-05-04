AEW’s Colt Cabana is ‘Young Rock’’s Brooklyn Brawler

Before this week’s episode of Young Rock premiered, Dwayne Johnson shared several photos of the actors portraying the New Generation Era wresters who were on the then-WWF roster when he started with the company.

We didn’t get a glimpse of Johnson’s opponent from that March 1996 Superstars taping in Corpus Christi, Texas though. Rock and his team were saving the reveal of Steve “Brooklyn Brawler” Lombardi for premiere night (Tues., May 3). And what a reveal it was... AEW’s Colt Cabana!

I’ll be playing The Brooklyn Brawler on tonite’s episode of The Young Rock on NBC.



Join me after on https://t.co/N1y95NsLbi and for a fun q&a pic.twitter.com/yETZiebGFs — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) May 3, 2022

You and @hhgarcia41 did a great job writing this episode mi amigo.

This was a special one.

Good to see people loving it.

Shout to @ColtCabana & @brawlerreal #YoungRock https://t.co/x5mDBOTkGi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 4, 2022

In the Q&A Cabana mentioned in his tweet, he revealed he landed the gig by sending his audition tape to Young Rock stunt coordinator Chavo Guerrero. Filming his part took six days, but he said the shoot in Australia kept him off AEW television for seven weeks. Fans weren’t the only ones who didn’t know about the casting, either.

“I didn’t tell Brooklyn Brawler. I wanted it to be a surprise, that was my plan all along. He didn’t find out until tonight and then he sent me a text that says, ‘Thank you, you did a great job.’”

Pretty big night on TV for a couple of former friends from Chicago, huh?