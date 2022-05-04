Looks like Knox County is getting another four years of Mayor Kane

During his 2018 mayoral campaign, WWE Hall of Famer Glenn “Kane” Jacobs won the Republican primary by just 17 votes. For his 2022 re-election campaign, he ran unopposed for his party’s nomination. Tennessee voted yesterday (May 3), and Jacobs moved one step closer to another four years as Knox County’s Mayor.

That final step is likely a formality. Knox County is almost as red as its Mayor’s WWE gear, and Democratic challenger Debbie Helsley faces an uphill battle in the Aug. 4 general election. In 2018, Jacobs received over 66% of the vote when he defeated dem Linda Haney.

Jacobs issued a statement on his primary win via social media:

“Now more than ever, we must stand strong to defend our conservative values, and as your Mayor, that’s exactly what I will do. I’m humbled by your support and thank each of you for entrusting me to be your Republican nominee, and together, we will win in August to ensure Knox County remains the best place to live, work and raise a family.”