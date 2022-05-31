NXT ain’t big enough for two families

Tony D’Angelo and his goons, Stacks and Two Dimes, have been having a turf war of sorts with Legado Del Fantasma for a number of weeks now on NXT 2.0. There have been attacks, kidnappings, you know, the usual criminal activity we’ve come to expect from the WWE developmental brand.

No matter what version you’re talking about, you can always count on NXT for that.

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 featured D’Angelo and his boys meeting Escobar Santos and co. on his boat. This was the result of that meeting:

The long and short of it: they agreed to a match at In Your House this coming Sat., June 4, 2022, with a special stipulation — the loser has to join up with the family of the winner, working underneath their leadership.

Like it?

Here’s the updated NXT In Your House match card: