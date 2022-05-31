The ratings are in for May 27, and with the beginning of a three day holiday weekend joining basketball & hockey playoffs coverage, there wasn’t much to get excited about for either Friday night wrestling show.

First off, Game 6 of the Boston Celtics/Miami Heat series (won by Miami to force a Game 7 and alter Tony Khan’s booking plans for Double or Nothing) was watched by 7.19 million people on ESPN, drawing a 2.41 rating among 18-49 year olds. The Colorado Avalanche winning their series over the St. Louis Blues on TNT had an audience of 1.65 million and a .55 demo number. Throw in the start of summer, and it was a tough night.

On said tough night SmackDown had its lowest viewership since last July — 1.88 million. The rating dipped slightly, to .43, from the week prior. That was enough to handily win the night on the broadcast networks, where everyone else was running reruns due to Memorial Day.

Rampage still wasn’t back in its normal time slot, but being live and a PPV go home probably helped it hang on to most of its demo from May 20. The .14 rating was only down a bit week-to-week. The overall audience number took a sharper fall, to 341K. It finished 26th among cable originals on Friday.

It’s SmackDown’s turn to have a PPV PLE go home. June 3’s hockey game is airing on ESPN, so Rampage should finally be back in its usual time slot for another live edition from California.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily