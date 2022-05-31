Maryse returns to Raw next week, could end up 24/7 champ

His Miz TV segment went off the rails on Raw last night (May 30), as the 24/7 championship soap opera — guest-starring former United Stated champ Apollo Crews — ran wild through his attempt to interview Street Profits.

But he’s not letting that let him lose focus on what’s really important, and that’s celebrating the return of Miz & Mrs. next week. The titular Mrs. will make her return to WWE television for the first time since Feb. 14. Maryse returned to the ring at this year’s Royal Rumble as part of the Mizanin’s feud with Edge & Beth Phoenix. What are the odds their season three kickoff celebration turns into a 24/7 title melee?

Let us know if you’re exciting to see former Divas champ Maryse, and if you think she’ll end the June 6 Raw as 24/7 champ. Before you do, check out the rest of the highlights from last night:

