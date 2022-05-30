WWE adds two matches to Hell in a Cell 2022

Coming into this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, there were just four matches booked for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for this coming Sun., June 5, 2022, at the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago, Illinois. There are now six matches set for the show.

That’s because WWE set up two more during Raw.

Math!

First, The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) will take on the team of Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan in a six-person mixed tag team match. Despite all of Edge’s teasing, his group hasn’t added a fourth member. Perhaps someone will turn here?

Stay tuned for that.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali will receive a shot at the United States championship. He gets a rematch with Theory, who screwed him around during Raw, first ensuring he got a title match and then making sure it happened right away so he had a clear advantage and emerged victorious in said match.

Here’s the updated Hell in a Cell match card: