WWE Raw results, live blog (May 30, 2022): Hell in a Cell go home

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (May 30, 2022) from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, featuring all the latest build to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) coming up on June 5, 2022.

Advertised for tonight: Shinsuke Nakamura & Riddle team up for the first time to take on The Usos in a “championship contender’s match”, Bianca Belair squares up with Asuka in a singles match ahead of their triple threat (that also includes Becky Lynch) at the PPV, Bobby Lashley, Omos, and MVP have a contract signing for their handicap match, Cody Rhodes responds to Seth Rollins’ latest attack on him, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 30