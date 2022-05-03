Bron Breakker retains NXT title but what the hell was that about?

The story of tonight’s (Tues., May 3, 2022) NXT “Spring Breakin’” main event match-up, featuring Bron Breakker defending the NXT championship against Joe Gacy, was that the former was in danger of losing his title because he may not be able to keep his cool while wrestling the latter. You know, because Gacy kidnapped and falsely imprisoned his father, Rick Steiner, among other things.

Barrett called Breakker losing his cool his “biggest weakness.” He continued harping on it all throughout, giving the champ credit for keeping his composure despite everything.

In the end, Breakker used a simple spear to put Gacy down to retain the NXT championship. It was a fairly basic match, perhaps painfully straightforward considering all the build to it.

The payoff seemed to be what would come after the match. Indeed, while Breakker was celebrating his win, and Gacy was recovering in the corner, two men cloaked in black and wearing red masks got up on the apron and stared at Bron, who was facing the opposite direction.

And then the show just ... ended.

Right there.

Quite the cliffhanger!

I guess.

Get complete NXT “Spring Breakin’” results and coverage of the entire show right here.