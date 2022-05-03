Cameron Grimes retains North American title in banger of a match at NXT Spring Breakin’

One of the big matches scheduled for tonight’s (Tues., May 3, 2022) NXT “Spring Breakin’” event on USA Network was Cameron Grimes defending the North American championship against the man he took the title from (even if indirectly), Carmelo Hayes, and rising young star Solo Sikoa.

We didn’t have to wait long for it, considering WWE opened the show with it.

The fans at the Performance Center were hot for everything in the match but a surprisingly vocal contingent decided they wanted Sikoa to win and made that known all throughout the bout. Was there really a chance they would both give him the title this early into his run and take it off Grimes after the story he told about doing all this for his father?

Nope!

They put on one hell of a show, as this wouldn’t have been out of place on a main roster pay-per-view. There were some outstanding near falls, with Hayes coming painfully close to winning the title back before giving way to Sikoa hitting a Big Splash and coming just as close before Hayes broke up the count.

In the end, Grimes hit Cave In on Sikoa while he had Hayes up on his shoulders, giving him the opening he needed to score the pinfall to retain his title.

