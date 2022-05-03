A very cool spot from the main event of Raw

Raw combined three feuds for the main event of the May 2 Raw, which made for a pretty cool trios match between Asuka, Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, Sonya Deville & Rhea Ripley. It was also kind of weird since this was the last episode before WrestleMania Backlash, and as of now none of these rivalries are booked for that PPV premium live event. But I digress...

During the match, Asuka, Deville & Morgan worked out this spot, a combination attack by the two babyfaces that required perfect execution and timing from all three performers. They nailed it, and we got to see Asuka’s hip attack bounce Sonya off the apron and right into Liv, ready with a Jersey Codebreaker on the floor below.

So cool. Want to see it again? Here it is as a GIF!

And slowed down as two GIFs (courtesy After The Storm)!

Cool stuff is cool.