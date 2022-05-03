UpUpDownDown is back!

It had been more than a month since any new content was uploaded onto Xavier Woods/Austin Creed’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. It had been four months since we’d seen anything other than WWE 2K22-related videos.

Why? For one thing, a lot of Woods’ collaborators were no longer with WWE. With Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole & Cesaro gone, he’s the only remaining member of the Uno-playing quartet known as DaParty. Other channel regulars like Dakota Kai, Jessamyn Duke and reigning UUDD champ Mia Yim have been released.

For another, reports indicated Woods and other UUDD contributors were holding out in an effort to ensure he received better money from WWE. The company owns the channel, but Woods is its creator, promoter & host. Despite that, he was said to be getting “little to nothing” for his efforts.

Perhaps that changed before WrestleMania 38, when WWE President Nick Khan told the roster they could make money on third party engagement platforms without it counting against their downside guarantee? And maybe Woods has rallied the UUDD troops that are still on Vince McMahon’s payroll?

We’re not sure, but we don know that yesterday (May 2) morning we got this...

4 PM ET on UUDD YouTube...We press start. pic.twitter.com/eNr2TgcwOy — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) May 2, 2022

Then yesterday afternoon, we got this...

Welcome back, indeed. Not sure we needed the whole tree metaphor, but you’ve earned a few minutes to bring your baby back however you see fit, Mr. Creed.

Sounds like the WWE Superstar and G4 host has big things planned. Excited? What do you want to see on UpUpDownDown?