Nikki A.S.H. made history, and might be ready to drop the superhero gimmick

Amidst the quite sports entertaining Dana Brooke & Reggie soap opera/R-Truth sketch comedy show that is Raw’s 24/7 title scene, Nikki A.S.H. briefly won the green-and-gold belt last night (May 2).
We can focus on the fact Nikki’s gone from winning Money in the Bank and the Raw Women’s title to being a part of a goofy undercard scene in less than a year. Or, we can look at the way she is — that she made history as part of a frankly remarkable main roster career.
First Woman to ever win the Raw Women’s Championship, Women’s Tag Team Championship, and the 24/7 Championship! (and Money In the Bank)— Nikki A.S.H (@WWENikkiASH) May 3, 2022
I will now go by Grand Slam Nikki only #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/R5Xt8u4Bxt
But if you are, understandably, looking at Nikki’s recent booking as a sign the “Almost A Superhero” gimmick was a bust? It at least looks like WWE agrees with you, and is doing something different with the talented Glaswegian. Like pairing her with fellow Scot Doudrop, and maybe ditching the costume?
— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2022
Wonder what @DoudropWWE and @WWENikkiASH have up their sleeves... #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XalnnGuiQE
Doudrop’s been M.I.A. since March, so anything that gets her back in the mix is welcome. A heel tag team with the old Nikki Cross? Early days here, but I’m intrigued and cautiously optimistic.
Thoughts?
