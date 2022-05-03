In appreciation of Cedric Alexander

Remember when I gave a lot of praise to Drew Gulak for being the kind of performer we need in pro wrestling who never gets enough credit because of the role he’s cast in? I’m doing the same here for Cedric Alexander.

WWE never should have broken up The Hurt Business, a take pretty much universally agreed upon. Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Alexander combined to make for an absolute force the company could have — and definitely should have — gotten much more out of.

Instead, the decision was made to push Lashley as a singles star. It led to a world title win, to be fair. And he looked that much better because the other two made sure he looked that good.

Today, Alexander is still out here making him look good, heating him up for another match with Omos at WrestleMania Backlash doing stuff like this:

When I first saw that, I thought he took that post to the dome. That they executed it safely and seeing as much didn’t take away from it at all is a tribute to how good Alexander really is at this game.

And, again, we need guys like him. Is he happy being the guy to heat up the guy who is potentially the top guy? Almost certainly not. But he’s a professional who went out and did his job to the best of his abilities, and when that’s the case, everybody eats.

Shout out to Cedric Alexander.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: