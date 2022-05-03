WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ results, live blog (May 3, 2022): Two title matches

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what's been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: Bron Breakker defends his NXT championship in a personal battle with Joe Gacy, Cameron Grimes tries to extended his run with the North American title in a Triple Threat against Carmelo Hayes & Solo Sikoa, and the Viking Raiders are back to tangle with The Creeds. Plus, Nikkita Lyons teams with Cora Jade against Natalya & Lash Legend, Santos Escobar & Tony D’Angelo will try to talk through their issues, Nathan Frazier tries again for his NXT 2.0 debut, this time against Grayson Waller... and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 3