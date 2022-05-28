Released wrestler guest-starring on WWE edition of FOX reality show

The pandemic made things difficult for everyone, and the movie and television industries were no exception. Not every show could set-up shop in an outdoor amphitheater that wasn’t being used, or take up residency in an arena and fill it with LED screens.

One case of shifting production and release schedules has created a slightly awkward moment for WWE and their partners at FOX. The reality cooking competition MasterChef Junior is currently airing its eighth season, but it looks like it was largely cast and shot prior to March of 2020 — and we all know what happened in March of 2020.

It’s possible filming resumed sometime after the most restrictive lockdowns were lifted, but it was definitely filmed before Nov. 4, 2021. Because that’s when WWE released Ember Moon, and I doubt she’d be joining The Miz, Natalya & Dolph Ziggler as guest stars on the upcoming WWE edition of the show if she’s already been let go.

The official description doesn’t list the Superstars involved, but they were spotted during the commercial that aired during SmackDown last night (May 27).

The four remaining junior chefs pair up with WWE Superstars, who are much more comfortable in the ring. The winning junior receives tickets to a WWE match. In the elimination challenge, the chefs prepare one of Gordon Ramsay’s signature dishes.

Hopefully Gordon won’t eliminate Ember (now Athena) & her Junior Chef.

Episode 13 of MasterChef Junior “WWE Tag Team” premieres next Thurs., June 2 at 9PM ET.