Charlotte and Andrade got married!

Charlotte Flair was written off WWE television with a kayfabe injury following May 8’s WrestleMania Backlash, and no return date was given. Andrade El Ídolo hasn’t made an appearance since late April, when did the job for Darby Allin in a Coffin Match on AEW Dynamite and worked a big angle for AAA Triplemania XXX in Monterey. You didn’t need sources to guess the long-time loves were headed to the altar (especially since Charlotte had been saying in interviews they were getting married this summer).

Sure enough, fan accounts were posted pictures and videos (presumably taken from guests’ social media) of the wedding early last night (May 27), then later in the evening People had the official scoop.

Charlotte Flair Marries Fiancé Andrade El Idolo in Romantic Wedding: He's 'Opened My Eyes' to Love https://t.co/Rn852qJXvP — People (@people) May 28, 2022

They were married at a farm in Andrade’s hometown of Torreón. 36 year old Flair told People she wanted something casual, fitting Ashley Fliehr — not her wrestling character. The family business was well represented, though. Nia Jax was one Charlotte’s eight bridesmaids, and dad Ric walked her down the aisle.

Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE & @AndradeElIdolo! Wishing You Nothing But Love & Happiness! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/NU8cZx1rvs — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 28, 2022

Andrade, 32, was repped by eight of his uncles. And hey! We know that unmasked man!

The couple, who’ve been together since 2019 and got engaged a year later, is now off to Costa Rica for a honeymoon, then they’ll settle into a new home in Florida before returning to work for their respective companies.

Join us in sending our congratulations to Andrade and Charlotte, and best wishes for a long, happy life together.