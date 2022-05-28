WWE SmackDown recap & reactions (May 27, 2022): Honorary Uce

The KO Show came to Friday Night SmackDown this week and it delivered the goods.

I’m not sure I’ve ever laughed as hard as I did when Sami Zayn told Kevin Owens “Elias and Ezekiel? Clearly the same person” and Owens responded to it by nearly breaking down in tears and slowly embracing him with a deep hug. Zayn’s confusion, coupled with his soft “Kev?” really put it over the top.

I’m laughing against just thinking about it.

Owens wanted him to drop everything and come to Monday Night Raw with him so they can call out everyone for perpetuating the Ezekiel lie. Zayn wouldn’t budge, because he’s got business with The Bloodline, and KO, because he can’t help himself, called Zayn a moron for thinking he’s part of the group.

You knew what was about to happen next and it was still incredible.

Sure enough, Zayn revealed he was just being nice, Ezekiel and Elias are clearly two different people, and Owens is nuts for not seeing it. Kevin’s heart broke all over again and I cannot believe this thing has gotten this far and still managed to be this entertaining.

Your mileage may vary, but this is my favorite story in WWE this year.

It somehow got even better, with Owens, now full of piss and vinegar, telling Zayn that not only is he not in The Bloodline but that they don’t care about him at all. He proved it by calling for them to come support Sami and when they didn’t, Zayn walked out sad. It actually felt kind of sad! Like, you almost genuinely felt bad for Sami here.

Not fully, though, because when Owens approached him as he was trying to walk out, he pushed his old friend and told him “I’ve got a locker room to run.” Good ol’ Sami, delusional as ever.

You gotta love these guys.

Later in the show, Zayn appealed to The Usos to join up with them. Jimmy went along with it when Sami said he could be an “honorary member.” He’s an “honorary Uce,” as Jimmy called him.

Sami is now saying “Uce” a lot.

It’s all so very good.

All the rest

The Usos opened this week’s show with a surprisingly emotional promo, thanking the fans for being there for them for some 12 years now, considering they’ve been on the road for so long now that the fans are the only ones who’ve been there through it all. Except it was a swerve, they didn’t need anyone, and to hell with everyone else. It was actually pretty slick, all things considered, because they sold the hell out of it and had quite a few fans buying in.

They were rebuffed by the new team of Shinsuke Nakamura & Riddle, who have decided to come together after both of their tag partners were injured by The Bloodline. They were acting as though they’ll be a new team going forward rather than just for this show.

Raquel Rodriguez was given another crack at the SmackDown women’s championship, but the match hardly went anywhere before Natalya & Shayna Baszler, motivated by Shotzi calling for action among the women who were being passed over, hit the scene to cause a disqualification. Word to Teddy Long, we had us a tag team match, playa. The babyface team won after a mostly nothing match. It was hardly worth paying attention to were it not for the tease of Rousey vs. Baszler, which ended up being a “blink-and-you-missed-it” moment. My god, please go to that feud sooner rather than later because the women’s division really needs it on the blue brand.

Los Lotharios beat SKYSCRAPIN SHANKY and Jinder Mahal when Mahal was distracted by his teammate dancing on the outside. We’re one step closer to those two being done with each other . Meanwhile, Shanky was dancing it up for Samantha, the ring announcer. The fans seemed to enjoy it.

Max Dupri is officially on SmackDown, and he’s a close talker. Time to find some male models!

Drew Gulak teamed up with Intercontinental Champion Ricochet and still got absolutely torn to shreds, getting beat down by Ludwig & GUNTHER. How about the shape GUNTHER got himself into? It’s hard to imagine he won’t be holding a title here very soon.

Drew McIntyre returned as the mystery partner alongside The New Day and they beat the Brawling Brutes in the main event of this show. It felt like an old school main event type of match, where the good guys win and pose with the crowd to send them home happy. It was fine.

This felt like a strange show, mostly because we’re very close to Hell in a Cell and quite literally nothing that happened on the show served as a build to it. When Roman Reigns isn’t around, you feel his absence in a big way and the show suffers greatly for it.

Grade: C-

Your turn.