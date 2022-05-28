Drew McIntyre was the mystery New Day partner

After a brief absence to run through media rounds promoting the upcoming Clash at the Castle stadium show — gotta sell all those tickets — Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE television on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown as the mystery partner alongside Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston.

“Drew Day Rocks,” as they kept saying.

They defeated the Brawling Brutes in what was a fun match, and they closed the show dancing and posing for the crowd. I couldn’t help but feel a sense of disconnect, however, between the level of star McIntyre is supposed to be with how he’s presented and the level of star he actually seems to be.

Is that just me?

On a show that featured Ronda Rousey, apparently a big enough star to send Sasha Banks to the tag team division despite promises of a title match at WrestleMania, in the second segment of the evening in a throwaway match leading to a throwaway tag team match, this show was headlined by McIntyre and New Day. Something about that doesn’t really add up for me.

We’re just over one week from Hell in a Cell, an event Rousey isn’t even booked for, and giving this spot to McIntyre, who also isn’t booked for the show, because they want to build him up for an eventual title match with Reigns? I like McIntyre, but this seemed odd to me.

