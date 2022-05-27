Riddle is teaming up with Shinsuke Nakamura now

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE delivered an injury update on Randy Orton, making it sound like he’ll be out for even longer than originally anticipated:

He’s not actually injured, of course, they’re just keeping him off television for the time being. RK-Bro already appeared to be done, what with the promo Riddle cut about it on Monday Night Raw this past week, but now he’s already moved on to someone new, with Orton’s blessing.

Indeed, Shinsuke Nakamura revealed he’ll be joining Riddle for a match against The Usos. We learned later that said match will take place on next week’s episode of Raw, what they’re dubbing a “Championship Contender’s Match.”

You know how that goes.

Rumors have pointed to Riddle possibly getting a title match against Roman Reigns, perhaps on pay-per-view, so we’ll see where this goes and whether or not this has any legs. It’s also a sign the brand split is indeed becoming a thing of the past, what with the two previously being associated with opposite brands.

Stay tuned.