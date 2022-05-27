D-Von Dudley returning to WWE in a new role

D-Von Dudley has been a fixture backstage at WWE for a few years now, working as a producer on the main roster since 2016. But he hasn’t been around for the past several months as he recovered from back surgery.

The Hall of Famer, who also took time off from the company back in 2019 after he suffered a stroke, had his L4, L5, and L6 verterbrae fused together in February, but now he’s ready to get back to work. D-Von revealed as much on the last episode of his Table Talk podcast/YouTube show. He also said that when he returns it will be in a new role: “I start NXT June 15.” Dudley will be a coach with WWE’s developmental program & show, a shift from the role he’s had on Raw & SmackDown over the years.

It makes sense to have someone experienced with main roster expectations at the Performance Center, as 2.0 is tasked with quickly determining if signees are television-ready. It also makes sense to have someone with the 49 year old’s history of health problems largely off the road and reporting to an “office” in Orlando.

Good luck on the new gig, Brother D-Von!