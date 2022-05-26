As soon as word spread earlier today about WWE moving the location of the Money in the Bank 2022 event (on July 2 in Las Vegas) from Allegiant Stadium to the much smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena due to poor ticket sales, jokes began to pour in about Roman Reigns now getting that night off. After all, it sounds like his new contract with WWE lets him skip minor pay-per-view events that aren’t stupendous enough to be held in a stadium.

Lo and behold, it didn’t take long for WWE to update the events page on its web site for Money in the Bank with the new venue, a new poster, and a different listing of advertised stars for the show.

Here’s the old poster for Money in the Bank:

And here’s the new poster for Money in the Bank:

Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks have been removed from the poster. WWE’s “featured superstars” for the event on their web site doesn’t include any of those names. It instead lists Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Rhea Ripley, and The Miz.

Do you think WWE has already pulled the plug on several of its top stars appearing at Money in the Bank 2022 due to the venue change, or this much ado about nothing?