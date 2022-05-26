Cody Rhodes is still explaining his decision to leave AEW and sign with WWE

Cody Rhodes landed on the free agent market earlier this year after his AEW contract ended, and he later signed with WWE. His return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 coincided with the release of an interview with Variety where he explained his shocking decision. On the AEW side of things he said, “It was a personal matter and we couldn’t move past it.” He also said he couldn’t pass up one more opportunity at his achieving his dreams in WWE.

Rumors about his creative unhappiness in AEW have persisted, so Cody addressed the topic again today with the following tweet:

Full stop: the money and creative story that misguided brudda put out there has already been rebuffed by all parties



I’m proud of my peers/kids there and my accomplishments as competitor/EVP



It was just personal and it was just time to go for the big one https://t.co/qio42gF00y — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 26, 2022

Cody is already the top men’s babyface in WWE, so I’d guess he’s feeling pretty darn good about his decision to “go for the big one” by leaving AEW and signing with WWE.

Do you believe Cody Rhodes when he downplays money and creative differences as possible factors behind his free agent decision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, Cagesiders.