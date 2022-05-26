WWE’s upcoming slate of summer stadium events is already off to a rocky start.

The rumor mill has been buzzing about WWE possibly moving Money in the Bank 2022 out of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas due to poor ticket sales. In an email to ticket holders today, WWE confirmed the event will now take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The date (Sat., July 2) and starting time of the event are unchanged.

The email also states that ticket holders for the event originally scheduled in Allegiant Stadium will be automatically refunded and have the first chance to purchase tickets at the new venue.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena’s capacity of 17,000 seats is far less than Allegiant Stadium’s listed capacity of 65,000. It’s hard to see this move as anything other than an acknowledgment that ticket sales for Money in the Bank 2022 are not going as well as WWE expected.