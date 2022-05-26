During an interview on Busted Open Radio, MLW head honcho Court Bauer announced that Lance Anoa’i has signed with the promotion.

Here’s what Bauer said about Anoa’i, courtesy of Post Wrestling’s transcription:

“We’ve just signed Lance Anoa’i. Lance is the son of Samu, the cousin of The Rock, cousin of Roman Reigns and he’s a third generation wrestler, grandfather is Afa Anoa’i and he’s part of our new-era Samoan Swat Team with Fatu and big Juicy [Finau] and I think this is gonna be an exciting time. You’re gonna see the hottest faction — they debuted in Philly and they basically were the most in demand t-shirt, everyone wanted to see their match. I think we got something special with the new era S.S.T.”

You can read more about MLW’s new era Samoan Swat Team here.

WWE fans with a sharp memory might recall Lance Anoa’i doing the job for Shane McMahon on Raw three years ago and selling for Shane’s terrible MMA moves. Shane went on to defeat Roman Reigns the following month on pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

Are you excited about the news of Lance Anoa’i signing with MLW?