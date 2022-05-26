Part-timer extraordinaire Brock Lesnar has been taking a break from pro wrestling since dropping the WWE championship to Roman Reigns nearly two months ago at WrestleMania 38. He’ll likely return soon for WWE’s upcoming slate of summer stadium events.

It’s never safe to assume that Vince McMahon is done booking matches between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, but some fans are hoping WWE finds new opponents for Brock to wrestle over the next year. One man who already beat Brock this year has his eyes set on a rematch at WrestleMania 39. Here’s what Bobby Lashley told WWE’s The Bump when they asked who he’d like to fight at WrestleMania next year in Los Angeles:

“If we’re in Hollywood, it’s a big matchup. For me, I’ve always had those really tough challenges going into WrestleMania. Of course this one has to be another big one. Me and Brock, we still have a little score to settle. I have a win over him, and then he ended up winning my title back. But we’re not done. We’re not done.”

Even though Lashley beat Lesnar for the WWE championship at Royal Rumble 2022, he lost the title right back to him one month later at the Saudi Arabian Elimination Chamber event. Lashley was removed from the chamber match before he and Lesnar could clash, so there is definitely some unfinished business there.

Moving on, Lashley said he would also like to win the tag team titles before he retires:

“Something that I would like to do is win a tag team title. I have a couple people in mind that I would like to be able to work with and do it with. Cedric [Alexander] is definitely one. If not Cedric, I think this is one that’s just a personal thing for me, is R-Truth.”

Cedric Alexander used to be Lashley’s ally in kayfabe, but he has become a jobber ever since Vince McMahon decided to break up The Hurt Business. R-Truth has spent the last few years as the face of the 24/7 title scene, but he did pin Lashley once in Saudi Arabia, so anything is possible.

