The ratings and viewership data are in for the May 24 edition of NXT. In addition to competition from the NBA and NHL Playoffs that’s standard this time of year, the country’s attention was also focused on news coverage of our second mass shooting in the last two weeks.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT had an audience of 551,000 with a .13 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are down a bit from last week (8% and 7% respectively), but well within the show’s normal range. It finished 41st among cable originals on the night.

Basketball was the highest rated single show, with TNT’s coverage of the Dallas Mavericks first victory in their series against the Golden State Warriors scoring a 1.99 in the demo. But news was huge in the wake of the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and coverage of President Biden’s remarks on the three broadcast networks was watched by more than 11 million.

Next Tuesday will be the go home episode before NXT’s In Your House event on June 4, and it’s an open date on the NBA calendar.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s show click here. For a full playlist of the show click here.