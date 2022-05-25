WWE’s hiring someone to do part of Stephanie McMahon’s job while she’s on leave

After the surprising announcement that Stephanie McMahon would be taking a leave of absence from her duties as WWE Chief Brand Officer, we heard the President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan would be covering her responsibilities. Then word came that Khan would only be taking on some of Steph’s workload, and perhaps on a temporary basis at that.

Make sense, considering how much McMahon’s done over the years to change the perception of her father’s company — much of it as a very public face of WWE. Khan already has a lot on his plate, and has a kept a much lower profile while doing it.

Less than a week after Steph’s bombshell tweet, WWE’s posted a job listing for “Director, Brand and Marketing.” The full-time position covers some of the tasks McMahon handled in the role she’s held since 2013.

Here’s the full posting, which doesn’t mention who the person would report to:

The Brand and Marketing Director will be an important contributor to the growth and success of the WWE Premium Live Events, WWE linear programming and the WWE brand. This professional will lead cross-functional promotional plans for events such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam, supporting creative execution across linear, social, digital and OTT platforms. In addition, the Marketing Director will contribute to the development of overall WWE brand assets and oversee the execution of WWE brand campaigns on WWE’s social media accounts. Creative ideation, attention to detail, marketing insight, strategic thinking, problem solving, and ability to pivot quickly are key. Candidate should thrive in a supportive team environment that prizes collaboration, innovation, and leadership. Key Responsibilities: • Lead promotional planning for WWE Premium Live Events and internal milestones • Coordinate inputs and activities across multiple internal stakeholders including Media/Production team, Creative Services, Communications, Entertainment Relations, Community, and more • Manage paid media agency relationships in support of Premium Live Events, tracking budgets and leading reporting and optimization • Access, analyze, and disseminate internal and third-party research to improve WWE messaging, creative and promotional tactics • Create clear and concise presentations that track promotional tactics across events and clearly indicate support plans, creative consistency and business objectives • Brief, review and approve promotional creative (video, static, etc.), ensuring impactful messaging for WWE fans and consistency with WWE brand and event guidelines • Support supplemental WWE activations around Premium Live shows, ensuring fan awareness and smooth execution on site • Lead internal and external meetings with clear agendas and collaborative conversation Qualifications: • Minimum of 6 to 8 years of related experience, preferably at a league/team, media/creative agency, media company, or the marketing organization of a brand/property • Experience with a combination of any of following: league or event sponsorship, digital/social media, linear or OTT networks, experiential, custom production, talent rights/endorsements • Proven experience in understanding the relationship between brand marketing objectives and cross-platform media offerings needed to help drive & achieve a brand’s business goals/results • Ability to create cohesive 360 marketing programs • Understanding of social media dynamics, paid media tactics, and reporting • Experience designing and writing PowerPoint decks • Comfort with ideating collaboratively or as an individual • Excellent communication skills, with the ability to articulate clearly in both writing and speech • Demonstrated ability to stay organized and prioritize in an extremely fast-paced environment • Passionate, driven, and personally accountable with a commanding presence and energy • Experience leading and mentoring a team a plus • Ability to travel domestically for WWE events and production; approx. one time per month • Bachelor’s Degree required

Anybody dusting off the old résumé?