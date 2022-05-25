Unlike last week, the NBA and NHL Playoffs were back on the schedule for Mon., May 23. That meant a dip in Raw’s numbers, as the show finished third on cable behind both of TNT’s hockey games, and ninth overall on the night. Hoops was king, with ABC’s broadcast of the Miami Heat/Boston Celtics game drawing 6.4 million viewers and a 1.93 rating among 18-49 year olds.

Viewership for Raw was essentially flat compared to May 16. The average hourly audience of 1.73 million was off less than 1%. The ratings decline was steeper. This week’s .41 in the demo was 9% below the week prior.

Also of note: after two weeks of strong third hour holds, numbers for the 10pm ET block returned to form with 10-20% drop offs from the episode’s earlier peaks. Maybe Seth Rollins is right about that darn Cody Rhodes Countdown...

Here’s the hourly break down for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.85 million / .42

Hour Two: 1.82 million / .43

Hour Three: 1.53 million / .38

There will be lots of factors to consider next Monday beyond the allure of the American Nightmare. It’s a holiday here in the States, and the go home show for June 5’s Hell in a Cell event. It’s unlikely there will be basketball competition (that would require a nigh-miraculous comeback from the Dallas Mavericks to push their series with the Golden State Warriors to a game seven), but more likely one or more of the hockey series with go seven (especially the tightly contested New York Rangers/Carolina Hurricanes one).

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily