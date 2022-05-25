We’re just a couple weeks out from NXT In Your House 2022, scheduled for June 4 in Orlando, Florida. To that end, the promotion had to go about figuring out who is going to challenge for the women’s championship and the women’s tag team championship.

It looks like they’ve found those challengers.

After hanging on the sidelines for a while, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter decided to simply show up and start putting the boots to Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin. They made clear what they wanted out of it.

Meanwhile, Wendy Choo has been making life miserable for Mandy Rose for a while now, using a variety of hilarious weapons to stick a thorn in her side. The two sides joined up to challenge Toxic Attraction and while it hasn’t been made official just yet, a “Championship Summit” was scheduled for next week.

It sure looks like this is what we’re getting though.

