The semifinals of the NXT Breakout Tournament took place during this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Before we ever got to a match, some unfortunate news was announced, as Nikkita Lyons withdrew from the tournament due to injury. She had been the favorite, as she was in the midst of a big push.

She was replaced by Tiffany Stratton.

In the first match, former ROH Champion Roxanne Perez took on Lash Legend and while the latter had the early edge, Perez came out of nowhere with a Yoshi Tonic and score the pinfall victory.

Later, Henley and Stratton had their match after a back-and-forth backstage when Lyons’ injury was announced and Stratton talked her way into the spot. In said match, Henley seemed to suffer an unexpected knee injury that helped give Stratton an advantage, which she carried all the way to a win.

That sets up Perez vs. Stratton in the Final, which will take place at the upcoming NXT In Your House event scheduled for June 4, 2022, in Orlando.