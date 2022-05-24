Kurt Angle successfully undergoes double knee surgery

Kurt Angle famously won a gold medal at the Olympics with a broken freaking neck. His days on the mat are over — and the WWE Hall of Famer’s days in the squared circle might be, too. But if he does decide to wrestle again, he’ll do so with artificial freaking knees.

He’s spoken in interviews about the condition of his knees, and mentioned on his podcast that he needed replacement surgery. Today (May 24), Angle tweeted he’d successfully undergone the procedure on both legs.

Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my 2 knee replacement surgeries today. So far so good. I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I’m ready for it. If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck, I can handle this! Lol. It’s true!!!! Thank you all!!!! pic.twitter.com/xwUX6fPC80 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) May 24, 2022

“This is your Olympic hero Kurt Angle and I’m in the hospital right now because I just had knee replacements done this morning,” he said. “I’m feeling pretty good right now but my legs are numb because of the epidural. So, I know I have a long road ahead of me and I’m willing to work very hard to get back to where I was before. I want to thank all of you for all of your support and your wishes and prayers for my surgery, I really do appreciate it. God bless you all.”

The 53 year’s also shared that he probably needs fusion surgery on his neck, as he still experience pain there and numbness in his arms. So any return to the ring probably isn’t advisable. But whatever’s next for our Olympic hero, he’ll be able to do it with less discomfort in his legs.

That’s good. That’s damn good. Get well soon, Kurt.