Mia Yim questioned whether she wanted to keep wrestling after WWE made her ‘a joke’

Mia Yim had a nice two year run in NXT, with programs with Dakota Kai & Candice LeRae being standouts of her time on the then-black-and-gold brand. She got to appear in the Royal Rumble during that time, and seemed poised for solid WWE career.

But when Yim got the call to the main roster in the pandemic, she was put in the failed-from-the-start RETRIBUTION stable. The most notable — and not in a good way — thing she got to do on Raw was fake convulsions during the group’s feud with The Hurt Business. She was rumored to be repackaged after the group finally broke up, but ended up being released instead.

She’s now back with Impact Wrestling (where she wrestled for three years as Jade before signing with WWE in 2018), but in an interview this week with Denise Salcedo, the 33 year old said Gail Kim had to sell her on returning to the ring after the way her time with WWE ended:

“I am close friends with Gail and I’ve been talking to her ever since I left Impact the first time. So we’ve been talking. I originally didn’t want to sign anywhere, I didn’t want to be on TV. I just didn’t know what I wanted to do. But Gail was putting over the company, putting over the talent, even Scott [D’Amore], putting over everything. I have no questions, no second guesses, no hesitation that if I were to go to Impact under Gail’s leadership everything is gonna be fine. There’s no drama, I didn’t want to deal with drama, politics, if I was gonna wrestle, I just wanted to wrestle and hang out with my friends. And I have a lot of friends [in Impact], I know that I would have a lot of wrestling opportunities, so it was a no brainer to me. I don’t want people to remember me for what I’ve done in the past year or two. I want people to remember me as Mia Yim, that I’ve had decades worth of work under my belt before I had [the WWE run] happen...”

What was her throught process during the time between being cut and wrestling again at Wrestlecon on WrestleMania 38 weekend?

“A lot was going on in my mind. It’s hard to pinpoint one or two specific things. Me and Keith [Lee] got released on the same day. It was a lot of figuring out. I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to in my career, everything that I set a goal for myself I’ve done it all. So, do I even want to wrestle anymore? Just with the toxicity of social media and with what I did the last time like I was a joke, I was a joke, so it was like do I even bother? “So [Keith & I] got married, we moved two weeks after, bought a house, so a lot of real life stuff was happening. Keith, right after the wedding he went to work, so I am like alright, let me take a couple of months to kinda just hold down the fort, and get everything together with real life first so he doesn’t have to worry about anything and everything will be taken care of at home. So I took a couple months off to do things in my real life, but also to figure out if this is what I wanted to continue to do. It was a lot.”

There was a lot of anxiety about wrestling again, and Mia credits her husband and friends like Shelton Benjamin and Mustafa Ali for helping her deal with that:

“I know I bust Shelton’s balls all the time, but he and Keith and even Ali... I had a lot of support. Shelton was like ‘Don’t let them define you. Go do what you’re known to do.’ So it was just having the support of others, kinda pushing me, because if it wasn’t for them I probably wouldn’t even be back. Even everyone that is still there like Ali, saying, ‘Yo, you’re a badass, you’re a f’n badass.’”

Check out Yim and Salcedo’s entire conversation here.