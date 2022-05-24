Ezekiel (who is totally Elias) gets a match at Hell in a Cell

Elias continues to fool way too many people into thinking he’s his own younger brother Ezekiel with nothing more than a clean-shaven face, an earnest demeanor, some faulty polygraph equipment, and a BBQ sauce-contaminated DNA sample. He once again refused to face the music on Raw last night (May 23), escaping into the crowd after his roll-up victory over Chad Gable rather than confront Kevin Owens and the truth KO represents.

No matter. Hopefully Owens will end the charade once and for all at Hell in a Cell on Sun., June 5. Kev issued a challenge for that show in Chicagoland, and the liar known as Elias who’s trying to be known as Ezekiel but is really Elias and everybody should know that it’s Elias accepted.

That addition to the card came on Raw Talk, which is also where Montell Vontavious Porter announced the stipulation for the latest match between Omos & Bobby Lashley. MVP earned the right with his Omos-assisted countout win over Lashley on Raw. They’ll get a chance to employ more teamwork at Allstate Arena next weekend, because Porter announced it will be a two-on-one handicap match.

Here’s the updated card:

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP in a handicap match

Ezekiel (who is totally Elias) vs. Kevin Owens

All you Zeke Freaks happy?