WWE announces their return to Saudi Arabia

WWE’s contract with Saudi Arabia runs through 2027, and calls for two shows a year to run in the Kingdom. February’s Elimination Chamber show was one of 2022’s, and during Raw last night (May 23) they announced the second.

The fourth Crown Jewel will take place on Sat., Nov. 5 in Riyadh. The previous three events baring that name also happened in late October or early November, so it seems likely this will be WWE’s annual pre-Survivor Series show — at least for the duration of their contract with the KSA’s General Sports Authority.

No venue was specified for this year’s Crown Jewel. The 2018 and 2019 editions were stadium shows, while last year’s took place in an indoor arena.

With the announcement, the remainder of WWE’s 2022 event schedule looks like this: