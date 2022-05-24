RK-Bro may be coming to an end soon

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw opened with Riddle cutting an emotional promo about the manner in which RK-Bro lost the Raw tag team titles to The Usos on Friday Night SmackDown last week. Randy Orton was injured in the process, and he wouldn’t be on the show.

What’s more, the future of the team is in doubt.

That’s what Riddle said, at least. He made clear he’s uncertain about what the future holds, considering Orton’s absence, but in the meanwhile he’ll focus all his attention on unleashing his great anger and furious vengeance upon The Bloodline for what they’ve done.

Commentary spent the rest of the show openly wondering if we are indeed seeing the end of RK-Bro.

If that’s the case, it would be a horribly disappointing end to arguably the most entertaining tag team, on a week-to-week basis, we’ve seen in WWE in quite some time. For that reason, I am choosing to reject it outright.

Either way, we’ll have to wait and see.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: