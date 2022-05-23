Becky Lynch added to Raw women’s title match at Hell in a Cell

For those of you looking forward to Bianca Belair vs. Asuka in a straight singles match for the Raw women’s championship at the upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on June 5, 2022, at the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago, Illinois, I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news.

It’s now a triple threat match.

Indeed, Becky Lynch pleaded with Adam Pearce for another chance on Monday Night Raw this week and that resulted in a main event rematch with Asuka with the chance to add herself to the title match early next month. The minute that booking was announced, it was obvious where we were headed.

Sure enough, that’s where we are now.

Like it?

Here’s the updated Hell in a Cell match card: