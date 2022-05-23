We’re getting another Bobby Lashley vs. Omos match

Yes, we are indeed getting yet another Bobby Lashley vs. Omos match.

You wouldn’t think that would be the case, considering they just had a steel cage match for their third bout in the feud. Lashley won the first match at WrestleMania 38, then Omos took the rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. Then, just one week ago on Monday Night Raw, Lashley won the aforementioned steel cage match.

Instead of that being it, we’re getting yet another encounter between the two, scheduled for the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sun., June 5, 2022, at the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago, Illinois.

The reasoning? Well, Lashley only won the steel cage match because Omos threw him through the cage and Bobby just stood up to win. Not very definitive, I suppose.

So it’s on.

To add to it, Lashley put on a challenge for Raw this week whereby he would wrestle MVP and the winner would pick the stipulation for their match early next month. We’ll update with that once it becomes official.

Here is the updated Hell in a Cell match card: