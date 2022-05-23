The ratings are in for May 20, and the news is good for both AEW and WWE — even against the basketball & hockey playoffs coverage that continue to top the charts.

On the broadcast channels, SmackDown bounced back from some lackluster numbers on Friday the 13th. Viewership climbed back over two million (2.03, to be exact), and the .45 rating among 18-49 year olds was a 12.5% week-over-week improvement. The blue brand finished second behind Shark Tank‘s .48 among network shows, and fifth overall when you factor in the NBA & NHL coverage on cable. The Golden State Warriors come from behind victory over the Dallas Mavericks won the night overall for ENT, drawing an audience of 6.77 million and a 2.11 demo rating.

Rampage still wasn’t back in its normal time slot, but as a lead-in for basketball in the more favorable 7pm ET spot, its numbers rose for the second week in a row. The Blackpool Combat Club headlined episode was watched by 410K and scored a .15 in the demo (21 and 25% bumps over the week prior). It was the 13th ranked show on cable for the night.

This week should be even better for AEW, as Rampage returns to its usual time with a live Double or Nothing go home episode from Las Vegas.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily