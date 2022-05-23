Bad news for fans hoping for a Bron Breakker/Rick Steiner tag run

After he and brother Scott returned to the WWE fold via their induction into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 weekend, Rick Steiner made a few appearances on NXT. He played a role in the start of his son Bron Breakker’s title program with Joe Gacy.

It was the kind of storyline that could involve the 61 year old Steiner working a match, or at least getting physical. Kayfabe kidnappings will do that. But Bron doesn’t think it’ll happen. That’s what the NXT champion told Ryan Satin on his latest Out of Character show for FOX Sports.

“No, he won’t do it. He’s just one of those people that, in his prime, he was a beast back in the day, he was like 300 pounds and could like behind the neck press 365 [pounds] for like sets of 10. I mean, he was just nuts. He did 20 years, he gave 20 years to the business. He was at the top of the tag team division or the singles division for pretty much the entire time. I think he’s just at peace with his career and like with performing and everything. “I think he’s just satisfied with what he was able to accomplish and just walk away and just transition to other stuff. Like I said, he’s made a big transition, he’s been on the school board now for coming up on 20 years if he gets re-elected this year. And he’s been doing real estate for a long time.”

What about Uncle Scott, though?

“That would be fun. I don’t know, never say never I guess. I would love to do something with him. I don’t know. We’ll just have to see.”

Not exactly a 141 2⁄ 3 % chance, but don’t give up hope for The Genetic Freaks.

Check out Satin’s entire conversation with Breakker here.