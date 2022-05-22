Who is going to be in this women’s tag team title tournament?

When WWE announced Sasha Banks & Naomi have been suspended indefinitely for walking out on the company before Monday Night Raw this week, they also announced the titles were vacated and new champions would be crowned via a tournament.

That raises an obvious question.

Who the hell is going to be in said tournament?

Even if it’s a four-team tournament, which would be weak but still technically a tournament, the current roster only features two teams you could actually call teams — Shayna Baszler & Natalya and Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. So let’s look at the two rosters and see what we can cobble together.

The current Raw women’s roster (according to the WWE.com roster page):

Alexa Bliss

Asuka

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Carmella

Dana Brooke

Doudrop

Liv Morgan

Nikki A.S.H.

Queen Zelina

Rhea Ripley

Sonya Deville

Tamina

Of those listed, Carmella & Zelina Vega might actually still be a team? They were running together and could very well be tapped for this. It’s also possible they do something ridiculous like put Dana Brooke and Tamina together for the sake of the tournament and then have them lose because they keep attacking each other over the 24/7 championship.

The current SmackDown women’s roster (according to the WWE.com roster page):

Aliyah

Charlotte Flair

Lacey Evans

Naomi

Natalya

Raquel Rodriguez

Ronda Rousey

Sasha Banks

Shayna Baszler

Shotzi

Sonya Deville

Xia Li

Notable here is the fact that Lacey Evans hasn’t yet been switched over to the Raw roster page. Deville is also listed on both brands. She doesn’t seem likely to team with anyone. Shotzi and Aliyah were going at it on TV last week while Rodriguez just challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown women’s championship. She could feasibly team up with Xia Li as a random pairing? Hey, at least it would get Li back on TV, right?

Based on all this, and according to my very scientific calculations, if they were creative enough they could get to five maybe six teams. They could tap NXT for a couple more to get to eight total. That’s a perfectly respectable tournament!

Even if, you know, this is all kind of a bad joke anyway.

Stay tuned.

I guess.