Edge won’t stop teasing new members for The Judgment Day

There have been rumors that The Judgment Day will add a fourth member to its ranks soon, joining Edge, the leader of the group, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. In advance of as much, Edge has been teasing out who it will be via simply posting a photo of a wrestler on his Twitter account.

The always reputable Cain A. Knight (if that even is his real name) showcased a couple of the early teases — Tommaso Ciampa and Paige — but Edge has continued on since then.

Like a heat seeking commentator who has been cleared to wrestle:

Or Ripley’s former tag team partner who is currently aligned against The Judgment Day:

Or a guy who has had one hell of a rough 2022 and while he’s also aligned against The Judgment Day right now, there’s reason to think he could turn:

Corey Graves, Liv Morgan, and Finn Balor are all intriguing candidates.

There’s still time for Edge to tease some more, and we can all enjoy speculating on who it will be in the meantime.