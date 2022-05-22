WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 match card & rumors

The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Hell in a Cell show set to take place on Sun., June 5, 2022, at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois.

We’re just two weeks out from showtime and just two matches are official for the show as of this writing:

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

This will be a Hell in a Cell match, the third PPV bout between the two, even though Rhodes definitively won the first two. It would appear, based on the fact that Roman Reigns very likely won’t be working this show, that this will be the main event. The hard push for Rhodes continues.

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Reports indicate this match was originally scheduled to be Belair vs. Naomi before the latter walked out alongside Sasha Banks over issues with creative. The WWE audible turned out to be a singles match pitting Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the right to wrestle Belair here. As you can see, Asuka won that match.

So how is WWE filling out the rest of the card?

Well, there’s the potential women’s tag team tournament to crown new champions could that could start here, or feature matches here. Ronda Rousey doesn’t have anyone to feud with over the SmackDown women’s championship just yet, but she could keep right on being the “fighting champion” she wants to be and do another open challenge.

Elsewhere, Bobby Lashley and Omos are still going at it, The Judgment Day has been clashing with AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan, and Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin seems to be the direction at some point.

We’ll know soon enough, considering how little time WWE has left to fill out the card.