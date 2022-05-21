Shinsuke Nakamura is still talking up a title match with Roman Reigns

The Bloodline were involved in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura and his tag team partner, Rick BOOGS, not long ago. During said feud, The Usos wrestled the babyface duo at WrestleMania and during said match, BOOGS tore his hamstring. He’s still on the shelf recovering.

Since then, Nakamura has vowed revenge. He’s been dealing with a pesky Sami Zayn, who is trying to court The Bloodline’s favor, but he scored a clean victory over him on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

So what’s next?

Why not Roman Reigns?

“I beat Sami Zayn tonight but I think he’s not a representative of Bloodline. But I haven’t forgotten what they did to me, what they did to my friend Rick BOOGS. Sooner or later, I’m going to catch Roman Reigns. Then, I’m going to take his title.”

Reports going around indicate Reigns’ next three title challengers are already lined up, at least on pay-per-view. Nakamura, for what it’s worth, is not among those three. But that doesn’t mean he couldn’t get a crack at “The Head of the Table” on an episode of SmackDown at some point in the near future, right?