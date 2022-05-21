WWE books the card for Raw

Two weeks to go until Hell in a Cell, and WWE’s getting us ready for one of that show’s main events with a Cody Rhodes match on the May 23 episode of Raw.

Cody’s Hell in a Cell match at the June 5 PPV premium live event of the same name is a rematch, so it makes sense he’ll warm-up with a rematch. The American Nightmare beat The Miz back on April 11. They’ll do it again this Monday.

We’ll also see Becky Lynch talk about losing an impromptu #1 contenders match to Asuka via green mist (pre-empting Becks own attempt at using a foreign object) in last Monday’s main event.

And last but not least, and All Mighty Challenge from Bobby Lashley to Omos & MVP. Lashley outsmarted the big man to win their steel cage match last week. What does Bob have in store for his former manager & new client? And will it lead to them joining Cody & Seth Rollins in the “match on a third straight PLE” club?

Tune in Monday night to find out!