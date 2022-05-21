Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of Raw, Asuka defeating Becky Lynch, and Edge inviting more wrestlers to join The Judgment Day, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Los Lotharios

Los Lotharios are versatile enough jobbers that they can even cross over from SmackDown to Raw to put over the more important teams on the WWE roster. That’s what happened this week (May 16) on Raw when they showed up to lose against AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

Stock Down #2: Omos

I guess WWE thought the finish of the Omos vs. Bob Lashley steel cage match this week on Raw would protect Omos in defeat, because he’s so powerful that he accidentally threw Lashley through the cage. But there was a very long delay from the point when the cage panel broke and when Lashley rolled off of it to touch the floor and win the match. Omos had plenty of time to escape the cage and win the match while Lashley was laying there in a heap. Instead, Omos stood in the ring like a big dummy and did nothing, allowing Lashley to slowly get to his feet and win.

Stock Down #1: Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali is a losing loser who keeps on losing since he returned to WWE. He at least has an excuse that multiple heels are working together to cause him to lose. Even so, the audience is being conditioned to see him as a guy who is just there to lose.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is back in WWE as a smiling babyface with the same creepy doll but new entrance music. Her return to television has resulted in two wins over Sonya Deville. That means she’s already doing much better now compared to her earlier return this year when she was stuck in very bad therapy sessions and not booked for WrestleMania 38.

Stock Up #2: Raquel Rodriguez

SmackDown desperately needs to push someone new in the women’s division now that Sasha Banks and Naomi are indefinitely suspended. Rodriguez was impressive last week in a competitive match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, and this week (May 20) she picked up a win over Shotzi.

Stock Up #1: The Bloodline

The Bloodline completed their long-term stranglehold on WWE when the Usos defeated RK-Bro last night (May 20) to become the undisputed WWE tag team champions. This group has held onto championship gold for so long that at this point it feels like it’s just going through the motions of WWE feeding them the next hopeless challenger of the month to feast on. The rumor mill even includes a list of the next three opponents who will most likely all fall to Roman Reigns during the summer.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this weekend?